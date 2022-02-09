Ole Miss Pro Day Scheduled For March 24

The Ole Miss Rebels will host their Pro Day on March 24

Ole Miss football’s 2022 Pro Day has been set.

The Rebels will hold their Pro Day on Thursday, March 24, according to NFL Insider Field Yates:

The player NFL scouts will be looking out for is Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Corral has been selected in the first round of multiple mock drafts and is viewed by some as the best quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Ventura, Cali., native had an impressive 2021 campaign throwing for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. Corral also helped lead the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in school history.

Corral was not a part of the Reese's Senior Bowl and left the Sugar Bowl early with an ankle injury, so participating in the Ole Miss Pro Day would be huge for his draft stock.

With the NFL Combine starting Tuesday, March 1, and ending Monday, March 7, the Ole Miss Pro Day could be Corral's last chance to assert himself as the number one quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The other Rebels that could join Corral at the Ole Miss Pro Day include offensive lineman Ben Brown, linebacker Chance Campbell, running back Snoop Conner, wide receiver Dontario Drummond, running back Jerrion Ealy, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, and defensive lineman Sam Williams.

Including Corral, all the players listed above were invited to the 2022 NFL Combine. Each of them is also expected to participate in the Pro Day a few weeks later.

Ole Miss' Pro Day will be held in the Manning Center on Thursday, March 24.

Getty Images Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner (24) runs for a first down against Alabama at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Bruce Newman)

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.