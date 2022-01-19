Skip to main content
Sam Williams
Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers

Auburn Defensive Lineman J.J. Pegues Transferring to Ole Miss

Defensive lineman J.J. Pegues announced his commitment a day after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Ole Miss has added another player via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Defensive lineman J.J. Pegues announced Tuesday evening that he is transferring from Auburn to Ole Miss via Twitter.

Pegues made a quick decision after entering the portal just a day ago, and he is a former highly-touted recruit who played high school football at Oxford High School. He was a part of the Tigers' 2020 recruiting class. 

In his freshman year at Auburn, Pegues first got snaps at fullback and tight end, recording seven receptions for 57 yards and five carries for 14 yards. Pegues then switched to the defensive line in 2021 and recorded 17 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble for the Tigers.

The Oxford, Miss., native was a member of a crowded defensive line at Auburn in 2021 and only played a reserve role.

Pegues is the second defensive player to transfer to Ole Miss from Auburn this year joining defensive back Ladarius Tennison.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been busy recruiting in the transfer portal this offseason, and the Rebels are still pursuing names out of the portal, specifically Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg of USC.

Pegues will provide depth and talent to a defensive line that is losing its best pass rusher in Sam Williams. Williams set the single-season sack record at Ole Miss in 2021 with 12.5 sacks.

