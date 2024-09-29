Despite Loss, Ole Miss Defensive Line Shined With Big Day vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss suffered its first loss on the season on Saturday in a 20-17 final score against Kentucky, but despite that, the Rebels' defensive line still had a banner day against the Wildcats.
It's easy to look at everything from a loss as a negative, but that simply isn't what happened on Saturday. The Ole Miss defense recorded five sacks and 10 tackles for loss, allowing just 93 yards rushing on the day.
Suntarine Perkins led the way in sacks, recording two alongside two tackles for loss. Princely Umanmielen followed up with 1.5 sacks and a team-high three TFLs.
While the loss certainly does sting, the defensive line can take pride in its performance and continue to build off of it in practice. With little coming the Rebels' way in terms of momentum, the big game from the line can help boost morale, even if just a little.
Continuing to build off this strong performance is key to securing a road win next week at South Carolina. A hostile environment paired with the Gamecocks coming off a bye week pose a major challenge, but it's one the defensive line, and the Rebels as a whole, can be equipped to handle, if they play clean and have a better day on offense.
The Rebels are back in action next Saturday against South Carolina in Columbia. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.