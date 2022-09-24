Despite Rough Outing, No. 16 Ole Miss Knocks Off Tulsa at Home

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels trailed at the end of the first quarter on Saturday during a sloppy first half, but they rebounded to knock off the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 35-27 at home.

Jaxson Dart was named as the lone starting quarterback for Ole Miss on Saturday, the first time that has been the case all season. The Rebel gunslinger accumulated over 100 through the air alongside 100 on the ground. Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins also had a strong day in the rushing department, pushing over 120 yards on the day.

Ole Miss led the game 35-17 at halftime, but the Golden Hurricane were able to make a small comeback in the second half, making the game 35-27 early in the fourth quarter. The Rebel offense struggled to keep momentum in the second half, including a fumble from Judkins after hauling in a reception deep in Tulsa territory.

Tulsa entered the game with the top passing offense in the country, but starting quarterback Davis Brin was injured partway through the first half and later exited the game. The Golden Hurricane finished the contest with over 200 rushing yards and 160 passing yards, somewhat reversing their typical offensive philosophy.

The Rebels once again surpassed 250 yards rushing in the game with Judkins and Zach Evans being the primary rushing tandem alongside carries from Dart.

With the win, Ole Miss improves to 4-0 on the season, and it will play host to the nationally-ranked Kentucky Wildcats next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPN.

