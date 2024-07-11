Draft Profile: Where Does Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Stand Entering 2024?
Quarterback Jaxson Dart and his Ole Miss Rebels are focused on the upcoming 2024 campaign, but once the gunslinger's time in Oxford has concluded, where could he land in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Dart still has time to boost his draft stock with a productive season, but projections are already being released on where he could hear his name called when his professional future begins. Recently, Draft Wire released an in-depth look at Dart's pros and cons, saying he "should be one of the top prospects" at quarterback in 2025.
You can read an excerpt from the piece below.
"Dart does a lot of things very well. The Ole Miss offense, under Lane Kiffin, does a lot with RPOs and route combinations to help scheme open some throws, and Dart is very adept at the controls. He has a strong arm and excellent accuracy on downfield throws. The ability to throw the ball between layers of the defense when and where it needs to be is probably my favorite attribute of the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Dart."
Some cons on Dart's analysis include sometimes being too conservative and predictable when under pressure. The piece also states that his body isn't always aligned in his passing motion, leading to some accuracy issues at times.
Still, the current comparison for Dart according to Draft Wire is somewhere in the "Michael Penix Jr./Bo Nix range" entering his final season with the Rebels. Penix went on to be the eighth overall pick in the 2024 draft, and Nix went 12th.
There is still some work to do if Dart hopes to reach that first-round potential, and he could instead hear his name called on Day 2 of the action in 2025. Still, the possibility is there, if he's able to capitalize on the upcoming season.
Ole Miss will open its campaign at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.