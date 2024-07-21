EA Sports Leak? Could Ole Miss Tweak Some Uniform Designs This Season?
The Ole Miss Rebels have already revealed a completely new road uniform for the 2024 season, but could the actual field of play see some more tweaks this year?
With the recent release of EA Sports College Football 25, one of the biggest highlights of the video game is the amount of uniform combinations available from different programs across the sport. Ole Miss has certainly boasted plenty of combinations on the field of play in recent memory, but there are a few differences in what we've recently seen on the field and what is represented for the team in the video game.
Ole Miss Uniform Archives (@OleMissUnis on X) recently highlighted a few of the Rebels' combinations in the game, and you can view his post below.
At first glance, a lot of these appear normal, especially since all helmet, jersey and pant options can be mixed and matched in the game. With a closer look, however, you notice a few changes.
For starters, the script "Ole Miss" wordmark on the powder blue and navy jerseys has shifted from all-white to red with a white outline. The Nike swoosh on both jerseys is also red, and that same detail has shifted to the gray pants where it was previously navy blue.
It's also worth noting that the powder and navy jerseys seem to utilize Nike's F.U.S.E template (the same template seen in the Rebels' new road uniform), but the red jersey appears to still have the Vapor Untouchable template that has been seen in seasons prior.
Perhaps this means nothing, but considering the fact that the new designs use the F.U.S.E template, it could indicate that these tweaks could see the field of play in 2024. It's also worth noting that the new road uniform revealed by Ole Miss earlier this summer is not currently in the game, nor are the team's Realtree helmets, but those could certainly be added by EA later down the line.
You can view a closer look at the navy jersey in-game below.
Would this be a good move for Ole Miss? It will be interesting to see if these virtual renditions see the light of day this fall at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.