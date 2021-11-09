Eli Manning's Double Middle Fingers on 'MNF' Brings FCC Complaints

The former Ole Miss quarterback made the gesture on an earlier installment of Monday Night Football's "Manningcast."

Earlier this fall on a telecast of Monday Night Football, Eli Manning gave the double bird gesture on television, sparking some angst from viewers.

According to a story by Joseph Salvador of SI.com, the Federal Communications Commission received three complaints after the incident as originally reported by TMZ. Manning was attempting to illustrate what some Eagles fans would gesture towards him during his career as a New York Giant.

Here are some excerpts from Salvador's story that details some written complaints that TMZ received about the gesture.

"On ESPN 'Monday Night Football' Eli Manning used profane gestures that were despicable and unacceptable and fines should be levied," one viewer said, per TMZ. "Young Americans should never be exposed to something like that, it was disgusting."

"Mr. Manning's actions are offensive to me as a viewer," one viewer wrote. "It was also offensive as a Philadelphia native and sports fan. There was young children watching that broadcast last evening."

Ironically, Manning was imitating who he described as a "nine-year-old kid" when he flipped off the country—something standard among children at Eagles games who greeted the Giants, per Manning.

The "Manningcast" of Monday Night Football featuring brothers Peyton and Eli has become a hit in the sports world and social media since its inception this season. It is unclear as to whether or not the Mannings will face any repercussions for the gesture on that installment of the telecast, however.

