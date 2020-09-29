Elijah Moore one of Mel Kiper's NFL Draft Prospects on the Rise

Elijah Moore simply went off in week one.

Going up against what was supposed to be one of the nation's top defenses with the No. 5 Florida Gators, Moore caught 10 of his 12 targets for 227 yards on Saturday. He also had a 22-yard touchdown that got called back for a holding call.

The Ole Miss offense turned some heads nationally in general over the weekend, racking up over 600 yards of offense against what was the No. 3 overall defense by SP+ efficiency.

But no one stood out more than Elijah Moore, who's performance is making NFL Draft analysts take notes. In particular, ESPN's Mel Kiper named Moore his one 'Prospect on the Rise' in his Monday column.

Coming into the year, I knew Moore could catch, but I had questions about his ability after he caught the ball. He averaged only 12.7 yards per reception on 67 catches last season. He showed Saturday, however, that he can produce, even if he didn't get into the end zone. Moore is only 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, but he's a dynamic and versatile receiver who produced a couple of "wow" moments against the Gators. I have a Day 2 grade on the true junior.

With the updated NFL Draft format for television, a day two grade for Elijah Moore projects him in either the second or third round. Yes, Moore is just a junior and could theoretically return to Ole Miss and try and boost his stock again. However, if his stock sits in day two range come the spring, it would be unlikely the junior would return.

