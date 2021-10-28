ESPN's Booger McFarland Predicts Matchup Between No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 18 Auburn

Booger Mcfarland gives his Prediction for Rivalry Game between the Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers

This past Wednesday on "The ESPN College Football Podcast", ESPN analyst Booger McFarland and Kevin Negandhi discussed the key matchups this week in College Football.

One of the games the two discussed is the matchup between No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 18 Auburn, and as of Wednesday, the Tigers are a 2.5 point favorite against the Rebels according to Tipico Sports Book.

McFarland is not buying the Tigers as a favorite however, he is riding with the Rebels this weekend.

"I would put Ole Miss' offense up against any offense in America," McFarland said. "They may not have the skill position players that Ohio State has, because I think Ohio State has the best set of skill-position guys top to bottom. ... But Ole Miss' offense is tried and true, buddy. You can count on it. You turn a game on, on a Saturday, and you know (Ole Miss head coach) Lane Kiffin is going to do his best to put up 50 every Saturday."

The Ole Miss offense has proven this season that they can keep up with just about anyone. Putting up 52 points on the Arkansas defense and beat LSU by two touchdowns last week.

While the offense is the main attraction of this Ole Miss team, McFarland gives the Rebel defense some credit.

"I'm going to pick Ole Miss in this game," McFarland said. "Their defense is playing better, and they don't have to be a dominant defense. If they just get three stops a game, Lane feels like he can win."

The defense was a big reason why Ole Miss beat rival LSU by two scores last week for the first time since 2015.

Ole Miss will look to beat Auburn for the first time since 2015 and improve their record to 7-1 when they take on the Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium at 6 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct 30.

