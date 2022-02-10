ESPN Extends 'Manningcast' Through 2024 NFL Season

Eli and Peyton Manning's spotlight on Monday Night Football isn't going away soon.

The "Manningcast" of Monday Night Football has been extended through the 2024 NFL season, Adam Shefter reported on Wednesday.

The broadcast features Eli and Peyton Manning on ESPN2 during NFL's Monday Night Football, and the duo also brings on guests during the telecast of the game. The 2021 season was the first year of the broadcast, and ESPN has apparently liked the product, extending it for three more seasons.

Eli and Peyton won a combined four Super Bowls during their NFL careers, and both have connections to Ole Miss. Eli attended and played football at Ole Miss himself, and although Peyton played at Tennessee, their father Archie also played at Ole Miss.

Eli Manning's jersey number was retired during the Rebels' 2021 season in an Ole Miss win over LSU in Oxford. That win for Ole Miss was one of 10 it gained during its first 10-win regular season in program history.

Both Archie and Eli Manning's jersey numbers are now retired at Ole Miss, and a street on campus, "Manning Way" bears the family name.

READ MORE: 'We Want Arch': The Latest Chapter in the Manning Legacy at Ole Miss

The Manning brothers' nephew, Arch, is currently a rising-senior quarterback at Isidore Newman (New Orleans) and one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class. The youngest Manning has been visited by many collegiate coaches during his junior basketball season this winter, including Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.