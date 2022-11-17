Skip to main content

ESPN's Chris Low: Auburn NIL Collective is 'Ten Times' What it is at Ole Miss

Speculation continues to swirl regarding Lane Kiffin's future at Ole Miss and his potential departure for Auburn.

With two games left on the Ole Miss Rebels 2022 football schedule, the fan base in Oxford has been more focused on the future of its head coach than the upcoming game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. 

Speculation continues to swirl regarding Kiffin's future in Oxford, namely if he is the next in line as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers.

ESPN's Chris Low joined The Next Round on Wednesday to discuss Kiffin and why a move to Auburn isn't out of the realm of possibility. For him, it comes down to NIL at both schools.

"The NIL collective at Auburn is ten times what it is at Ole Miss," Low said. "That's why I think, ultimately, Lane would go."

Walker Jones, the leader of Ole Miss' NIL source "The Grove Collective", has made some hints on social media as of Thursday morning regarding the Rebels' progress in the market, including a new corporate sponsor.

Jones also tweeted a screenshot of Lane Kiffin retweeting one of his tweets about this new sponsor.

The rumor mill is firing on all cylinders, but Ole Miss might need to pull out some more stops to keep its head coach if Low's opinion is correct.

