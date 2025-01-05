Fan-Favorite Ole Miss DT JJ Pegues Officially Declares For NFL Draft
The Ole Miss Rebels have concluded their season, meaning many players have reached the end of their time in Oxford, including fan-favorite defensive tackle JJ Pegues.
Pegues is an Oxford native, and since moving back to the town in 2022, he has become one of the most beloved players to put on an Ole Miss uniform.
Pegues' announcement post was shared via his Instagram on Saturday afternoon where he gave some heartfelt thank you messages and announced his intention to declare for the NFL Draft. You can view his post below.
“The Oxford community has shown me what it means to be truly blessed," Pegues said. "Growing up here and having the opportunity to play for Ole Miss has been a dream come true. The sense of camaraderie and unity within this community is unparalleled. Whether it's during game days or everyday interactions, the love and encouragement from everyone around me have been a constant source of strength. I am incredibly grateful for it."
Pegues also included a message to his coaches and teammates about how they impacted him on and off the field.
“To my coaches and staff, thank you for pushing me to always be my best and always having my back,” Pegues said. “To my teammates, thank you for the brotherhood and countless memories.”
During his three seasons as a Rebel, Pegues accumulated 110 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He also has run the ball 26 times for 86 yards and seven touchdowns. All of his rushing scores came this season.
Pegues’ time as a college player has come to an end, but the legacy and impact he has left on the community will not go unnoticed, even finishing his declaration post with “Mayor Out #38”.