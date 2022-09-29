Fan Nation SEC Week Five Staff Predictions

Ole Miss and Kentucky are the only AP Top 25 teams squaring off this week.

Arkansas and Alabama will play each other, with the Razorbacks looking to bounce back from last week’s loss to Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, both South Carolina and Florida have adjusted their game days and times to accommodate Hurricane Ian.

Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

South Carolina State (1-2) at South Carolina (2-2, 0-2), 6 p.m. Thursday CT, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: This game has been moved to Thursday night due to Hurricane Ian. South Carolina State upsets big brother on the road. SC State 28, South Carolina 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: They moved this game up two days due to Hurricane Ian. SC State is probably going to wish the game was canceled altogether. South Carolina 46, SC State 10

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Our thoughts go out to those who will be affected by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler tosses three touchdowns en route to victory. South Carolina 42, SC State 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: There isn’t a whole lot to say about this one. There’s no reason it should be a close game. If it is, coaching seats will be warm in South Carolina. South Carolina 49, SC State 7

No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) at No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1), 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Arkansas lost to Texas A&M by the width of a field goal post last week. They’ll want to bounce back and take down ’Bama at home. Arkansas 33, Alabama 28

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: So how much has Alabama improved since nearly losing to Texas? We’re about to find out. The Razorbacks have the talent to hand the Crimson Tide a loss. But I’m not sure I can believe it until I see it, and I just can’t. Alabama 29, Arkansas 26

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Every year, Alabama either drops a game or plays it way too close. Was Texas the game the Tide played too close? Personally, I think Alabama loses once this year, but the Hogs defense is susceptible to far too many expensive plays in their secondary. Alabama pulls away late thanks to a touchdown run by running back Jase McClellan. Alabama 38, Arkansas 30

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Arkansas will look to bounce back from an upset loss to Texas A&M, but unfortunately the Razorbacks get Alabama. This game will be competitive but Alabama moves to 2-0 in SEC play. Alabama 38, Arkansas 35

Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1) at No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0), 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Texas A&M’s wake-up call from Appalachian State has done wonders for this Aggies squad. They’ve beaten two Top-15 teams in a row and they look like the team everyone thought this talent could add up to. Unfortunately, wide receiver Ainias Smith is out for the season, which is a tough blow. They should still have enough momentum and fire power to win here though. Texas A&M 27, Mississippi State 10

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The loss of Smith hurts the Aggies, no doubt. The passing game was just starting to click as quarterback Max Johnson has settled in. The Aggies will need a receiver or two to step up and help Johnson out. This Aggie defense, however, is the real deal, and I think that’s what will carry the Aggies to a victory on Saturday. Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers currently leads the SEC in passing yards and has thrown for over 300 yards three times this year. The Aggies’ defense is currently holding opponents to 153.3 passing yards and 11.8 points per game. If A&M can hold Rogers to around 250 yards passing, it stands a chance. Aggies running back Devon Achane scores on a late 50-plus run for a lead and eventual win. Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: The key for Texas A&M in this one is stopping Mississippi State’s air raid offense, which the Aggies couldn’t do last season. This year is a different story, as Texas A&M stifles Mississippi State to move to 2-0 in the SEC. Texas A&M 35, Mississippi State 20

LSU (3-1, 1-0) at Auburn (3-1, 1-0), 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: LSU will take advantage of a struggling Auburn team that probably should have lost to Missouri last week. LSU 33, Auburn 20

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Look Auburn barely beat Mizzou. I just don’t see a second week of the Auburn Tigers beating another team nicknamed Tigers. LSU 34, Auburn 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: One of these two is likely finishing dead last in the SEC West. One team has a stable quarterback that’s played more than one game with the offensive line. The other is Auburn. LSU 31, Auburn 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: It’s another battle of the Tigers for Auburn, who just escaped Missouri by the skin of its teeth last week. They won’t get so lucky this week, though, as LSU gets the win. LSU 38, Auburn 17

No. 1 Georgia (4-0, 1-0) at Missouri (2-2, 0-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Missouri was dealt a heartbreaking overtime loss by Auburn last weekend. The Tigers will try to rebound, but Georgia’s going to be focused after getting tested a bit by Kent State last Saturday. Mizzou needs to get wide receiver Luther Burden the ball a lot more, but even if they do that in this game, the Bulldogs won’t be stopped. Georgia 42, Missouri 21

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Yeah … so … I don’t know what to tell the folks in Missouri. Georgia probably feels a bit embarrassed that they didn’t beat Kent State like a rag doll (though the Bulldogs won, and that’s the important thing). This won’t be an Alabama-Vandy level blowout. But Tigers fans aren’t going to enjoy it. Tailgate early and often, Columbia. It’ll soften the blow. Georgia 52, Missouri 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: After last week’s debacle at Jordan-Hare, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz’s seat is warming up. It’ll get a bit more toasty after losing by at least 17 to quarterback Stetson Bennent and the Bulldogs’ offense. Georgia 48, Mizzou 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: I really want to predict this to be a close game for Missouri, but there is simply no reason to think it will be. Georgia looks unbeatable again and Missouri will simply be a footnote in its season, barring a miracle. Georgia 49, Missouri 10

Eastern Washington (1-2) at Florida (2-2, 0-2), 11 a.m. CT Sunday, ESPN+

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Florida needs an easy one, but they can’t fall asleep here. Still, they should get back in the win column. Florida 35, Eastern Washington 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: If you don’t know, EWU is a traditional FCS power, so the Eagles could give the Gators some trouble. But not Appalachian State-level trouble. This game has moved to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian. Florida 48, Eastern Washington 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Out thoughts go out to those dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Gators win one for the state. Florida 34, Eastern Washington 3

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Florida. By a lot. They want to get the taste of Tennessee out of their mouths and do so this week. Florida 56, Eastern Washington 3

