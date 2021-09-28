Paul Finebaum Says Lane Kiffin 'Would Be Crazy' Not To Return To USC If Offered

September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Paul Finebaum: Kiffin 'Would Be Crazy' To Not Return To USC If Offered

The SEC television host has some thoughts on the potential of Lane Kiffin returning to Southern California.
Author:

The rumor mill is swirling in Los Angeles as the USC Trojans are searching for their next head coach following the firing of Clay Helton earlier this season.

In the world of the Southeastern Conference, some have speculated that Lane Kiffin, who coached at USC as head coach from 2010 to 2013, could make a return to LA should there be mutual interest between both parties.

READ MORE: Ole Miss Week 5 Game Preview: What To Expect From Alabama

On the ESPN College Football Podcast with Matt Barrie, television personality Paul Finebaum, famous for The Paul Finebaum Show that airs on SEC Network, said he thought Kiffin would be crazy not to return to USC if offered.

"I don't want to say anything that would cause Lane any discomfort," Finebaum said. "I've also heard from Ole Miss fans who are accusing me of trying to get Lane out of Oxford. That wasn't the question you asked me. You asked me, 'Would Lane Kiffin take the job?'

"It was in 2010 when Lane Kiffin left the University of Tennessee for Southern Cal. Do I think he would leave Ole Miss for Southern Cal? Yes, I do. I think he would leave with regret, but using Lane's own past, I think he would. Quite frankly, he would be crazy not to. It's a better job."

Recommended for You

Although USC has a more recent history of national championship runs than Ole Miss, the Trojans haven't been as successful since the departure of Pete Carroll as head coach in 2009. 

That said, the Trojans have been to seven bowl games since then, most recently the Holiday Bowl in 2019.

Kiffin will have a chance to put his head coaching prowess on display this weekend when his No. 12 Rebels travel to take on his former mentor Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter

USATSI_16336562
Football

Paul Finebaum Says Lane Kiffin 'Would Be Crazy' Not To Return To USC If Offered

11 minutes ago
USATSI_16829215
Football

Ole Miss Week 5 Game Preview: What To Expect From Alabama

55 minutes ago
USATSI_16830765
Football

SEC Snapshot: Arkansas is Here, Powers Cruise during Ole Miss Bye Week

9 hours ago
USATSI_16783400
Football

Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand Before Facing Alabama?

9 hours ago
Preston Cushman
Recruiting

Ole Miss Commitment Cushman Reflects on Return to Oxford

10 hours ago
usa_today_15453033.0
Football

NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 3?

11 hours ago
Jarell Stinson
Recruiting

Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Speedy Jarell Stinson Sets Commitment Date

11 hours ago
Arch-Manning2
Recruiting

2023 QB Arch Manning Will Reportedly Choose Between These Two Schools

Sep 26, 2021