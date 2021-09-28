Paul Finebaum Says Lane Kiffin 'Would Be Crazy' Not To Return To USC If Offered

The SEC television host has some thoughts on the potential of Lane Kiffin returning to Southern California.

The rumor mill is swirling in Los Angeles as the USC Trojans are searching for their next head coach following the firing of Clay Helton earlier this season.

In the world of the Southeastern Conference, some have speculated that Lane Kiffin, who coached at USC as head coach from 2010 to 2013, could make a return to LA should there be mutual interest between both parties.

READ MORE: Ole Miss Week 5 Game Preview: What To Expect From Alabama

On the ESPN College Football Podcast with Matt Barrie, television personality Paul Finebaum, famous for The Paul Finebaum Show that airs on SEC Network, said he thought Kiffin would be crazy not to return to USC if offered.

"I don't want to say anything that would cause Lane any discomfort," Finebaum said. "I've also heard from Ole Miss fans who are accusing me of trying to get Lane out of Oxford. That wasn't the question you asked me. You asked me, 'Would Lane Kiffin take the job?' "It was in 2010 when Lane Kiffin left the University of Tennessee for Southern Cal. Do I think he would leave Ole Miss for Southern Cal? Yes, I do. I think he would leave with regret, but using Lane's own past, I think he would. Quite frankly, he would be crazy not to. It's a better job."

Although USC has a more recent history of national championship runs than Ole Miss, the Trojans haven't been as successful since the departure of Pete Carroll as head coach in 2009.

That said, the Trojans have been to seven bowl games since then, most recently the Holiday Bowl in 2019.

Kiffin will have a chance to put his head coaching prowess on display this weekend when his No. 12 Rebels travel to take on his former mentor Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.