FIRST LOOK: New Rebel Princely Umanmielen in an Ole Miss Uniform
Much has been made of the Ole Miss Rebels' transfer portal haul this offseason, and one of the key pieces in the class was edge rusher Princely Umanmielen from the Florida Gators.
Umanmielen suited up for four seasons in Gainesville, totaling 99 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks across his 45 games played. Now, he will look to carry his momentum to Oxford in a pivotal 2024 campaign for the Rebels where they seek a College Football Playoff berth.
Ole Miss recently held its production day with the football roster, providing fresh photo opportunities for new faces on the team. One of those faces is obviously Umanmielen, and he shared some photos of himself in an Ole Miss uniform on Friday afternoon.
You can view the post below.
Umanmielen is just part of a revamped front seven in Oxford this season that is expected to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks and running backs alike. Alongside this edge rusher, Ole Miss added transfer names like defensive lineman Walter Nolen and linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul to the mix.
These new faces join some veteran returners along the line like Suntarine Perkins, Jared Ivey and JJ Pegues.
Lane Kiffin-coached teams are often known for their offensive prowess, and this year's Ole Miss roster should be no different. If, however, the defense can take a step forward from a year ago at the same time, the sky could be the limit for the Rebels in 2024.