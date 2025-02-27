Five Ole Miss Rebels to Showcase Skills at NFL Combine on Thursday
The Ole Miss Rebels sent 11 players to this year's NFL Combine, good for a program record, and five of those players will take the field for drills during Thursday's focus on defensive linemen and linebackers.
Ole Miss shared a social media post that highlights the players set to participate in drills on Thursday, and you can view that post here. Defensive linemen Princely Umanmielen, JJ Pegues, Walter Nolen and Jared Ivey are set to go through drills as well is linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.
This marks nearly half of the Rebels' representatives in Indianapolis this week, but there will be plenty of other Ole Miss players taking centerstage over the weekend. Friday is a day focused on defensive backs and tight ends, Saturday is set for quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, and Sunday is for offensive linemen.
You can view a list of Ole Miss' invitees below with today's participants indicated in bold.
QB Jaxson Dart
RB Ulysses Bentley IV
WR Tre Harris
WR Jordan Watkins
WR Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr.
DL Jared Ivey
DL Walter Nolen
DL JJ Pegues
DL Princely Umanmielen
LB Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.
DB Trey Amos
The action at the NFL Scouting Combine is taking place in Indianapolis, and it can be viewed on NFL Network. The event is set to begin at 2 p.m. CT on Thursday.