Five Ole Miss Rebels to Showcase Skills at NFL Combine on Thursday

Five Ole Miss football Rebels will be showcasing their skills at the NFL Combine on Thursday.

Jackson Harris

Oct 26, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) waits for the snap during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels sent 11 players to this year's NFL Combine, good for a program record, and five of those players will take the field for drills during Thursday's focus on defensive linemen and linebackers.

Ole Miss shared a social media post that highlights the players set to participate in drills on Thursday, and you can view that post here. Defensive linemen Princely Umanmielen, JJ Pegues, Walter Nolen and Jared Ivey are set to go through drills as well is linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.

This marks nearly half of the Rebels' representatives in Indianapolis this week, but there will be plenty of other Ole Miss players taking centerstage over the weekend. Friday is a day focused on defensive backs and tight ends, Saturday is set for quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, and Sunday is for offensive linemen.

You can view a list of Ole Miss' invitees below with today's participants indicated in bold.

QB Jaxson Dart

RB Ulysses Bentley IV

WR Tre Harris

WR Jordan Watkins

WR Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr.

DL Jared Ivey

DL Walter Nolen

DL JJ Pegues

DL Princely Umanmielen

LB Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.

DB Trey Amos

The action at the NFL Scouting Combine is taking place in Indianapolis, and it can be viewed on NFL Network. The event is set to begin at 2 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Jackson Harris
Harris, a native of Dallas, Texas, is a staff writer at The Grove Report, specializing in football and baseball coverage of the Ole Miss Rebels.

