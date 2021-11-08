2021 College Football Coaching Carousel Tracker

Keep up with the many job openings in the FBS this fall at The Grove Report

The college football head coaching carousel is spinning earlier, and faster, than any other season as far as most can compare.

USC kicked most of the movement off in firing Clay Helton in September, while similar moves went down at LSU and TCU in the middle of the season.

As of the first week of November, nine Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) head coaching jobs have already come open and plenty more are on the way. Sports Illustrated is tracking the macro, so The Grove Report will go micro, considering the success of the Ole Miss program this year.

Lane Kiffin's name will always be a popular one to throw out when coaching decisions are to be made and now offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is beginning to pick up momentum in the same light, especially with multiple jobs opening in his native state of Texas.

We will keep track of the carousel in one, easy-to-read place.

LSU

Out: Ed Orgeron

In: TBD

The Latest: Kiffin, Dave Aranda, Mel Tucker and even Jimbo Fisher have been mentioned for the gig in Baton Rouge. Louisiana's Billy Napier is also worth keeping an eye on despite reports of LSU administration ready to spend a big check.

USC

Out: Clay Helton

In: TBD

The Latest: James Franklin has been the wire-to-wire name to know in the USC vacancy, despite several losses in 2021 and even mis-speaking leading up to the Ohio State game. Franklin even changed representation, hiring Jimmy Sexton at this awfully coincidental time.

TCU

Out: Gary Patterson

In: TBD

The Latest: One of the more surprising parting of ways came in Fort Worth, where there is plenty of speculation underway as to who may replace the program's all time winningest coach. Extreme examples from Art Briles, Hugh Freeze, Matt Campbell and even Deion Sanders have been speculated upon. Napier and SMU's Sonny Dykes make more logical sense given their ties to the state and region.

Washington State

Out: Nick Rolovich

In: TBD

The Latest: One of the more unexpected job openings came via off-field reasoning, so Wazzu has its hands full in figuring out what's next. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, former Washington coach Chris Peterson and even longtime coach Jim McElwain have been mentioned for this one.

Texas Tech

Out: Matt Wells

In: Joey McGuire

The Latest: Baylor associate head coach and former Texas high school coach Joey McGuire is the pick for Texas Tech, in a move that makes a lot of sense given how unique it is to recruit to Lubbock.

Akron

Out: Tom Arth

In: TBD

The Latest: Speculation is all over the place for the MAC job, from former Zip quarterback Charlie Frye to high school coaches in the state of Ohio.

Connecticut

Out: Randy Edsall

In: TBD

The Latest: Edsall retired and UConn can't win many games, so look for the program to go younger between its candidates. Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead has ties to the Northeast, so expect his name to be up for the UConn and UMass openings.

Massachusetts

Out: Walt Bell

In: TBD

The Latest: UMass won two games in Bell's tenure so it's tough to defend. Time for Moorhead?

Georgia Southern

Out: Chad Lunsford

In: Clay Helton

The Latest: The first coach to get canned was the first to officially be named to his new gig. GSU announced Helton as the next head coach on November 3, less than two months after that dreadful USC performance against Stanford that got him bounced. The fit in his native

