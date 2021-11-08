Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    2021 College Football Coaching Carousel Tracker

    Keep up with the many job openings in the FBS this fall at The Grove Report
    Author:

    The college football head coaching carousel is spinning earlier, and faster, than any other season as far as most can compare. 

    USC kicked most of the movement off in firing Clay Helton in September, while similar moves went down at LSU and TCU in the middle of the season. 

    As of the first week of November, nine Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) head coaching jobs have already come open and plenty more are on the way. Sports Illustrated is tracking the macro, so The Grove Report will go micro, considering the success of the Ole Miss program this year. 

    Lane Kiffin's name will always be a popular one to throw out when coaching decisions are to be made and now offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is beginning to pick up momentum in the same light, especially with multiple jobs opening in his native state of Texas. 

    Recommended for You

    We will keep track of the carousel in one, easy-to-read place. 

    LSU

    Out: Ed Orgeron

    In: TBD

    The Latest: Kiffin, Dave Aranda, Mel Tucker and even Jimbo Fisher have been mentioned for the gig in Baton Rouge. Louisiana's Billy Napier is also worth keeping an eye on despite reports of LSU administration ready to spend a big check. 

    USC

    Out: Clay Helton

    In: TBD

    The Latest: James Franklin has been the wire-to-wire name to know in the USC vacancy, despite several losses in 2021 and even mis-speaking leading up to the Ohio State game. Franklin even changed representation, hiring Jimmy Sexton at this awfully coincidental time. 

    TCU

    Out: Gary Patterson

    In: TBD

    The Latest: One of the more surprising parting of ways came in Fort Worth, where there is plenty of speculation underway as to who may replace the program's all time winningest coach. Extreme examples from Art Briles, Hugh Freeze, Matt Campbell and even Deion Sanders have been speculated upon. Napier and SMU's Sonny Dykes make more logical sense given their ties to the state and region. 

    Washington State

    Out: Nick Rolovich

    In: TBD

    The Latest: One of the more unexpected job openings came via off-field reasoning, so Wazzu has its hands full in figuring out what's next. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, former Washington coach Chris Peterson and even longtime coach Jim McElwain have been mentioned for this one.  

    Texas Tech

    Out: Matt Wells

    In: Joey McGuire

    The Latest: Baylor associate head coach and former Texas high school coach Joey McGuire is the pick for Texas Tech, in a move that makes a lot of sense given how unique it is to recruit to Lubbock. 

    Akron

    Out: Tom Arth

    In: TBD

    The Latest: Speculation is all over the place for the MAC job, from former Zip quarterback Charlie Frye to high school coaches in the state of Ohio. 

    Connecticut

    Out: Randy Edsall

    In: TBD

    The Latest: Edsall retired and UConn can't win many games, so look for the program to go younger between its candidates. Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead has ties to the Northeast, so expect his name to be up for the UConn and UMass openings. 

    Massachusetts 

    Out: Walt Bell

    In: TBD

    The Latest: UMass won two games in Bell's tenure so it's tough to defend. Time for Moorhead?

    Georgia Southern

    Out: Chad Lunsford 

    In: Clay Helton 

    The Latest: The first coach to get canned was the first to officially be named to his new gig. GSU announced Helton as the next head coach on November 3, less than two months after that dreadful USC performance against Stanford that got him bounced. The fit in his native 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    Lane Kiffin, Ed Orgeron
    Football

    2021 College Football Coaching Carousel Tracker

    31 minutes ago
    NFL
    Football

    Texas Tech Elects In-State Hire Over Ole Miss' Lebby

    2 hours ago
    No. 12 AP TOP 25
    Football

    Ole Miss Moves Up AP Top 25 Poll After Beating Liberty 27-14

    20 hours ago
    Dan Mullen
    Football

    SEC Snapshot: Georgia, Texas A&M Dominant while Dan Mullen's Seat Heats Up

    23 hours ago
    IMG_4783
    Basketball

    Through the Lens: Recapping Ole Miss' 83-76 Friday Night Win Over Trevecca

    Nov 7, 2021
    34AlUua
    Football

    College Gameday Is Heading To Oxford

    Nov 6, 2021
    USATSI_17105390
    Football

    Ole Miss Twitter Trolls Freeze After Rebel Victory

    Nov 6, 2021
    Lane Kiffin
    Football

    Despite D-Line Frenzy, Ole Miss Sloppy in Close of Liberty

    Nov 6, 2021