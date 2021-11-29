Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    2021 College Football Coaching Carousel Tracker: More Changes on Monday

    Keep up with the many job openings in the FBS this fall at The Grove Report
    Author:

    The college football head coaching carousel is spinning earlier, and faster, than any other season as far as most can compare. 

    USC kicked most of the movement off in firing Clay Helton in September, while similar moves went down at LSU and TCU in the middle of the season. 

    As of the last week of November 29 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) head coaching jobs have already come open and plenty more are on the way. Sports Illustrated is tracking the macro, so The Grove Report will go micro, considering the success of the Ole Miss program this year. 

    Lane Kiffin's name will always be a popular one to throw out when coaching decisions are to be made and now offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is beginning to pick up momentum in the same light, especially with multiple jobs opening in his native state of Texas. 

    We will keep track of the carousel in one, easy-to-read place, as all the money is being put together by various departments. 

    LSU

    Out: Ed Orgeron

    In: TBD

    The Latest: Kiffin, Baylor's Dave Aranda, Michigan State's Mel Tucker and even Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher have been mentioned for the gig in Baton Rouge. Louisiana's Billy Napier is also worth keeping an eye on despite reports of LSU administration ready to spend a big check. 

    USC

    Out: Clay Helton

    In: Lincoln Riley 

    The Latest: According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, USC will hire Riley as their next head coach. The news was confirmed by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports and Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Riley has informed his staff Sunday that he will be leaving for out west in the coming hours. 

    Riley's name was at the height of coaching rumors over the past week after a report suggested that LSU was willing to make him the highest-paid head coach in FBS history. Following a 37-33 loss the in-state rival Oklahoma State on Saturday, Riley stated he would not become the next head coach of the Tigers.

    Riley finishes his time at Oklahoma with a 55-10 record. The Sooners found their way into the College Football Playoff three times under his direction.  

    Oklahoma 

    Out: Lincoln Riley 

    In: TBD 

    The Latest: With Riley heading out west, Oklahoma is expected to begin its search for the next head coach. An early name in the running is Tennessee's Josh Heupel, who led the Sooners to a 7-5 record in his first season with the program. 

    Hupel is best known for his time as Oklahoma's starting QB in 2000. That season, Heupel was the Heisman Trophy runner-up,  an All-American, the AP Player of the Year, and a Walter Camp Award winner. 

    Heupel led the Sooners to an undefeated season and a national championship with a victory over Florida State in the 2001 Orange Bowl. 

    Florida 

    Out: Dan Mullen 

    In: Billy Napier 

    The Latest: According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the Gators have zeroed in on Napier as the next head coach. An announcement could be made in the coming hours by the school, who had made the Ragin Cajun coach the top target following the firing of Mullen last week. 

    In four years with Louisiana, Napier has posted a 39-12 record. The Ragin Cajuns will be playing in the Sun Belt Championship on Saturday against Appalachian State on Saturday, a game in which Napier is expected to coach.     

    Virginia Tech

    Out: Justin Fuente 

    In: TBD

    The Latest: Fuente and the Hokies mutually elected to part ways following a six-year run in Blacksburg. Hired away from Memphis in 2016, Fuente went 43-31 during his time with the program. Early names that are expected to be in the running for the Hokies including Louisiana's Billy Napier, Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, Liberty's Hugh Freeze, SMU's Sonny Dykes and others.  

    TCU

    Out: Gary Patterson

    In: Sonny Dykes

    The Latest: The worst-kept secret in the coaching carousel was finally let out of the bag by various reports on Friday, and it appears Dykes will bring a host of SMU coaches over to TCU in the process. 

    Washington

    Out: Jimmy Lake

    In: TBD

    The Latest: This job may be viewed as one of the more surprising openings to date in the 2021 cycle. The program announced the decision on Sunday, for reasons on and off the field

    Washington State

    Out: Nick Rolovich

    In: Jack Dickert

    The Latest: The interim coach will become the permanent coach, SI's Ross Dellenger and Richard Johnson broke on the final day of college football's regular season. Big wins over Arizona and rival Washington State likely sealed the deal here. 

    Texas Tech

    Out: Matt Wells

    In: Joey McGuire

    The Latest: Baylor associate head coach and former Texas high school coach Joey McGuire is the pick for Texas Tech, in a move that makes a lot of sense given how unique it is to recruit to Lubbock. He hit the ground running, too

    Duke

    Out: David Cutcliffe

    In: TBD 

    The latest: After 14 season leading the Blue Devils, Cutcliffe is out at Duke. Joining the program back in 2007, Cutcliffe had a 77–97 record with Duke. He led them to one ACC Coastal Division title back in 2013 but wasn't able to replicate the same success. Duke finished with losing records in each of the last three seasons.

    SMU

    Out: Sonny Dykes

    In: Rhett Lashlee

    The latest: Pretty cut and dry as Dykes to TCU was as much a no-brainer as former OC Lashlee to leave his post as Miami's play-caller to lead the Mustang charge. 

    Troy

    Out: Chip Lindsey

    In: TBD

    The Latest: Even the Group of Five programs are operating with a quick trigger these days. Lindsey got three years at Troy and wrapped up his tenure with a 15-19 record. On Saturday, the Trojans fell 45-7 to Appalachian State. 

    Temple

    Out: Rod Carey

    In: TBD

    The Latest: One of the better G5 jobs came open Monday morning, per Football Scoop. Carey was just 4-15 over the last two seasons. Initial names are all over the place but Ole Miss assistant Chris Partridge, a New Jersey native who rose up the coaching ranks after a run at Paramus Catholic High School, has already been speculated on. He could also be in the mix for defensive coordinator openings to come. 

    Akron

    Out: Tom Arth

    In: TBD

    The Latest: Speculation is all over the place for the MAC job, from former Zip quarterback Charlie Frye to high school coaches in the state of Ohio. 

    Connecticut

    Out: Randy Edsall

    In: Jim Mora

    The Latest: UConn somehow found a way to upgrade with the hire of the former NFL and UCLA head coach, who has ties to regions throughout the country. Some time off likely did him well, though eh stayed close to the game as an analyst for various media outlets. 

    Massachusetts 

    Out: Walt Bell

    In: Don Brown

    The Latest: Late over the weekend, reports surfaced of Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown taking the UMass head coaching job, with an announcement Monday morning. 

    Florida International

    Out: Butch Davis

    In: TBD

    The Latest: On Monday morning, somewhat expected, multiple reports came in suggesting the program would move on from Butch Davis following the conclusion of the 2021 season later this month. Football Scoop was on this in October, citing Davis' age and lack of success in Miami over recent seasons, including a winless 2020 in the abbreviated campaign. FIU lost to Middle Tennessee 50-10 on Saturday to fall to 

    Georgia Southern

    Out: Chad Lunsford 

    In: Clay Helton 

    The Latest: The first coach to get canned was the first to officially be named to his new gig. GSU announced Helton as the next head coach on November 3, less than two months after that dreadful USC performance against Stanford that got him bounced. The fit in his native 

    New Mexico State

    Out: Doug Martin

    In: Jerry Kill

    The Latest: Kill is back in the head coaching ranks, generally good news for college football. The bad news? The Aggies are one of the worst programs in the FBS, having just wrapped up a 2-10 season under Martin. Kill is 154-101 as a college head coach while Martin was 25-74 at NMSU. 

