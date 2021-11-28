2021 College Football Coaching Carousel Tracker: Gators "Zeroing In" On UL's Napier

Keep up with the many job openings in the FBS this fall at The Grove Report

The college football head coaching carousel is spinning earlier, and faster, than any other season as far as most can compare.

USC kicked most of the movement off in firing Clay Helton in September, while similar moves went down at LSU and TCU in the middle of the season.

As of the last week of November 27 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) head coaching jobs have already come open and plenty more are on the way. Sports Illustrated is tracking the macro, so The Grove Report will go micro, considering the success of the Ole Miss program this year.

Lane Kiffin's name will always be a popular one to throw out when coaching decisions are to be made and now offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is beginning to pick up momentum in the same light, especially with multiple jobs opening in his native state of Texas.

We will keep track of the carousel in one, easy-to-read place, as all the money is being put together by various departments.

LSU

Out: Ed Orgeron

In: TBD

The Latest: Kiffin, Baylor's Dave Aranda, Michigan State's Mel Tucker and even Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher have been mentioned for the gig in Baton Rouge. Louisiana's Billy Napier is also worth keeping an eye on despite reports of LSU administration ready to spend a big check.

USC

Out: Clay Helton

In: TBD

The Latest: James Franklin has been the wire-to-wire name to know in the USC vacancy, despite several losses in 2021 and even mis-speaking leading up to the Ohio State game. Franklin even changed representation, hiring Jimmy Sexton at this awfully coincidental time.

Florida

Out: Dan Mullen

In: Billy Napier (expected)

The Latest: According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the Gators have zeroed in on Napier as the next head coach. An announcement could be made in the coming hours by the school, who had made the Ragin Cajun coach the top target following the firing of Mullen last week.

In four years with Louisiana, Napier has posted a 39-12 record. The Ragin Cajuns will be playing in the Sun Belt Championship on Saturday against Appalachian State on Saturday, a game in which Napier is expected to coach.

Virginia Tech

Out: Justin Fuente

In: TBD

The Latest: Fuente and the Hokies mutually elected to part ways following a six-year run in Blacksburg. Hired away from Memphis in 2016, Fuente went 43-31 during his time with the program. Early names that are expected to be in the running for the Hokies including Louisiana's Billy Napier, Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, Liberty's Hugh Freeze, SMU's Sonny Dykes and others.

TCU

Out: Gary Patterson

In: Sonny Dykes

The Latest: The worst-kept secret in the coaching carousel was finally let out of the bag by various reports on Friday, and it appears Dykes will bring a host of SMU coaches over to TCU in the process.

Washington

Out: Jimmy Lake

In: TBD

The Latest: This job may be viewed as one of the more surprising openings to date in the 2021 cycle. The program announced the decision on Sunday, for reasons on and off the field.

Washington State

Out: Nick Rolovich

In: TBD

The Latest: One of the more unexpected job openings came via off-field reasoning, so Wazzu has its hands full in figuring out what's next. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, former Washington coach Chris Peterson and even longtime coach Jim McElwain have been mentioned for this one.

Texas Tech

Out: Matt Wells

In: Joey McGuire

The Latest: Baylor associate head coach and former Texas high school coach Joey McGuire is the pick for Texas Tech, in a move that makes a lot of sense given how unique it is to recruit to Lubbock. He hit the ground running, too.

SMU

Out: Sonny Dykes

In: Rhett Lashlee

The latest: Pretty cut and dry as Dykes to TCU was as much a no-brainer as former OC Lashlee to leave his post as Miami's play-caller to lead the Mustang charge.

Troy

Out: Chip Lindsey

In: TBD

The Latest: Even the Group of Five programs are operating with a quick trigger these days. Lindsey got three years at Troy and wrapped up his tenure with a 15-19 record. On Saturday, the Trojans fell 45-7 to Appalachian State.

Akron

Out: Tom Arth

In: TBD

The Latest: Speculation is all over the place for the MAC job, from former Zip quarterback Charlie Frye to high school coaches in the state of Ohio.

Connecticut

Out: Randy Edsall

In: Jim Mora

The Latest: UConn somehow found a way to upgrade with the hire of the former NFL and UCLA head coach, who has ties to regions throughout the country. Some time off likely did him well, though eh stayed close to the game as an analyst for various media outlets.

Massachusetts

Out: Walt Bell

In: Don Brown

The Latest: Late over the weekend, reports surfaced of Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown taking the UMass head coaching job, with an announcement Monday morning.

Florida International

Out: Butch Davis

In: TBD

The Latest: On Monday morning, somewhat expected, multiple reports came in suggesting the program would move on from Butch Davis following the conclusion of the 2021 season later this month. Football Scoop was on this in October, citing Davis' age and lack of success in Miami over recent seasons, including a winless 2020 in the abbreviated campaign. FIU lost to Middle Tennessee 50-10 on Saturday to fall to

Georgia Southern

Out: Chad Lunsford

In: Clay Helton

The Latest: The first coach to get canned was the first to officially be named to his new gig. GSU announced Helton as the next head coach on November 3, less than two months after that dreadful USC performance against Stanford that got him bounced. The fit in his native

