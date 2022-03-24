Ole Miss Football Releases Jersey Numbers For Roster Newcomers

The new players on the Rebels' roster have their jersey numbers.

Lane Kiffin hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, and those players along with high school recruits have now been assigned a jersey number on the football roster.

These jersey numbers are as follows:

0 - TE Michael Trigg

1 - S Isheem Young

2 - QB Jaxson Dart

4 - RB Quinshon Judkins

6 - RB Zach Evans

8 - LB Troy Brown

11 - WR Jordan Watkins

13 - S LaDarius Tennison

15 - DE Jared Ivey

20 - CB Davison Igbinosun

22 - CB Jarell Stinson

23 - LB Khari Coleman

24 - RB Ulysses Bentley IV

27 - WR Jalen Knox

56 - LB Danny Lockhart II

75 - OT Mason Brooks

89 - DT JJ Pegues

92 - Fraser Masin

Ole Miss is coming off one of the best campaigns in school history in 2021, winning 10 regular season games and earning a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin addressed the media following the team's first spring practice on Tuesday.

"Good to be back," Kiffin said. "There are a lot of new guys. Spring usually is not this way, but with the portal, it's pretty exciting to go out there and look at all the guys."

One of the most notable newcomers this spring is quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart transferred from USC this offseason, and he is expected to compete with Kinkead Dent and Luke Altmyer for the starting spot under center.

"All three guys will have a chance," Kiffin said. "We've been in a lot of these over the years, more than we'd like actually. It can be good because it makes everybody better because there's competition."

Ole Miss will conclude spring practice on April 23 with its annual Grove Bowl spring game.

