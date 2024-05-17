Former Clemson RB Domonique Thomas Reportedly Transferring to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels added more depth to their running backs room on Friday afternoon, as former Georgia State Panthers tailback Domonique Thomas is reportedly set on transferring to the Sip.
Per On3, Thomas’ collegiate career began with the Clemson Tigers before he transferred to Georgia State this winter. In two seasons with the Tigers, Thomas rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. The Ohatchee, Ala., native will now join what is arguably the most talented backfield in the entire Southeastern Conference entering the 2024 season.
Lane Kiffin has bolstered just about every position on his roster this offseason through the portal, but he has taken special care of the running back position. Ole Miss has not suffered many losses to the portal, but the biggest blow this offseason came in January when tailback Quinshon Judkins transferred to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Losing a player of Judkins’ caliber hurts, but fortunately for the Rebels, Kiffin knows how to get creative in this new era of college football recruitment. To replace Judkins’ production, Ole Miss has now added four running backs to its roster to complement returning senior Ulysses Bentley IV – who also happens to be the highest-graded returning SEC tailback in 2024.
It never hurts to have fresh legs ready and available at the most punishing position in the sport, especially when you have your eyes set on a deep playoff run.