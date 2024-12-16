Former Four-Star Linebacker Derion Gullette to Visit Ole Miss This Week - Report
Ole Miss has made a splash in the transfer portal so far, gaining some strong talent in just the first few days of its opening, and tomorrow, it is set to host now-former Texas linebacker Derion Gullette, according to Matt Zenitz on X.
Gullette is a former four-star recruit out of the class of 2023 from Teague High School in Marlin, Texas. He only appeared in five games for the Longhorns in the 2024 season, recording two tackles.
Still, Gullette has shown his skill, especially at the high school level where he dominated Texas offenses, displaying his ability to cover the pass and stuff the run as well as contain the quarterback.
The Lone Star State native entered the transfer portal just a week ago on Dec. 9 and is making his first two official visits of his journey in the Magnolia State.
Gullete is first visiting down in Starkville at Mississippi state on Monday and will quickly come up the Northern side to visit Ole Miss on Tuesday.
Ole Miss is losing some power in the middle of the field as Chris Paul Jr. recently declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Gullette could very well help fill Paul's role as they have similar play styles with their physicality and quickness to fly over the field in both the passing and rushing game.
While Ole Miss has already acquired a couple of defensive pieces early into the transfer portal, Gullette could be a vital part of Pete Golding’s defense in the coming years.