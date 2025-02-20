Former Ole Miss Backup QB Spencer Sanders Signed to UFL Contract
Former Oklahoma State Cowboys and Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Spencer Sanders has signed a contract with the UFL's D.C. Defenders, the league announced this week.
Sanders is one of two former Ole Miss players to sign with the Defenders, joining offensive lineman Mason Brooks who also made the move. You can view the announcement below.
Sanders did not see a ton of action during his time in an Ole Miss uniform, coming in during the offseason prior to the 2023 campaign and entering into a quarterback battle with Jaxson Dart, one that Dart eventually won. Sanders was then relegated to a backup role in Oxford for his final collegiate season.
In that 2023 season, Sanders went 19-of-29 through the air for 278 yards and three touchdowns. The biggest production of his career came at Oklahoma State where he spent four years. In total through his five years of college football, Sanders threw for 9,831 yards and 70 touchdowns paired with 40 interceptions.
During his time with the Cowboys, Sanders earned All-Big 12 honors and was named Fiesta Bowl MVP and Cheez-It Bowl MVP. He was also named Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2019.
For Brooks, he spent one season at Ole Miss in 2022 after transferring in from Western Kentucky. He saw action in all 13 of the Rebels' games that year while measuring in at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds. Ole Miss finished that season with a record of 8-5 and a loss in the Texas Bowl to Texas Tech.