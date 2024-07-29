Former Ole Miss DL Sam Williams Suffers Season-Ending Injury in Practice
Former Ole Miss Rebels and current Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Sam Williams received some difficult news over the weekend as he suffered a torn ACL in practice, ending his 2024 season before it even begins. NFL.com reported the news on Sunday.
According to the report, Williams was blocking on a special teams drill before dropping to the ground and grabbing his left knee. He was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cowboys, and since joining the league, he has racked up 48 total tackles and 8.5 sacks.
While at Ole Miss, Williams boosted his draft stock with a monster senior season, tying the school record for single-season sacks at 10.5. His 57 tackles in 2021 were the most by an Ole Miss defensive lineman since 2018, and he ranked 10th in the nation in forced fumbles with four. He also led the Rebels in tackles for loss that season with 14.
Williams' senior campaign saw him named a Second Team All-American by Walter Camp and a Third Team All-American by the Associated Press. He also earned First Team All-SEC honors from the conference's coaches.