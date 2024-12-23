Former Ole Miss Football Star AJ Brown Records Another 1,000-Yard NFL Season
The Ole Miss Rebels have a storied history of NFL talent, and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown is a key part of that story.
In the Eagles' devastating loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Brown officially surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the third season in a row and for the fifth time in his six-year career.
So far in 2024, Brown has hauled in 64 catches for 1,043 yards and six touchdowns as the Birds' No. 1 receiver. He has also missed three games this season due to injury.
Brown has been a star wide receiver since his rookie season in 2019 with the Tennessee Titans, where he turned 52 catches into 1,052 yards and eight touchdowns, including a 91-yard touchdown against the Oakland Raiders.
Brown proceeded to follow up his fantastic rookie season with his first Pro Bowl appearance the following year, recording another 1,000-yard campaign.
In the 2021 season, Brown suffered an injury that withheld him for four games, but despite that missed time, he still compiled over 800 yards while reeling in five touchdowns.
This healthy load of success early in Brown’s career made him a very notable trade piece for a higher market. With that, the Titans sent him to the Eagles in a draft night trade in 2022.
Brown continued his impressive career in Philadelphia and even earned himself a three-year, $96 million extension on draft night in April of 2024.
Brown may have continued his 1,000-yard streak yet again, but the Eagles are now 12-3 fighting for home field advantage through the playoffs and are still seeking revenge for their Super Bowl loss two seasons ago as they look to make another serious run for the Lombardi Trophy this season.