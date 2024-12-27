Former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Re-Signs With UFL's Birmingham Stallions
The journey isn't over for former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral.
On Thursday, it was reported by James Larsen of Pro Football Newsroom that Corral had re-signed with the UFL's Birmingham Stallions after helping lead them to a win over the Michigan Panthers in the postseason of the 2024 campaign.
Following the spring UFL season, Corral signed a deal with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings in August, but the franchise waived him later that month. Now, he is heading back to Birmingham to give it another go with the Stallions.
In 10 games with the Stallions last season, Corral threw 494 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and rushed for 94 yards. His best moment came in the postseason win over Michigan where when he came off the bench to complete 85 percent of his passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
A multi-year starter for the Rebels, Corral threw for 8,287 yards and 57 touchdowns across four seasons, two of which were under Lane Kiffin in 2020 and 2021. He also rushed for 1,338 yards and 18 more scores while guiding Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021.
That season saw Corral's final collegiate game cut short in the Allstate Sugar Bowl with an ankle injury in the first half. Ole Miss would go on to lose that game to Baylor 21-7.