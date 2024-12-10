Former Ole Miss QB Walker Howard Finds New College Football Home
It didn't take long for former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Walker Howard to find a new college football home.
On Monday, On3 announced that Howard had committed to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. This marks a return to Howard's home state after he previously transferred to Ole Miss from LSU prior to the 2023 season.
It was largely presumed that Howard and Austin Simmons would battle it out this year for the backup and heir-apparent quarterback position behind senior Jaxson Dart, and based on snaps taken in the 2024 campaign, Simmons appears to have won that battle. That likely played a large role in Howard's decision to transfer, a destination that brought him to Lafayette, Louisiana.
Howard is originally from Lafayette, and he was rated as a four-star prospect out of high school. That was enough to make him the No. 6 quarterback in the 2022 class and No. 4 player out of Louisiana in that cycle.
His departure from Ole Miss also opens up a spot that the Rebels could try and fill via the portal. Ole Miss does have current freshman in AJ Maddox on the roster who could serve as Simmons' understudy next season, but there is always the option that coach Lane Kiffin could opt to bring in another strong option at quarterback for competition purposes, whether it be with Simmons or Maddox.
