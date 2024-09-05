Former Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins Seemingly Takes Shot at Rebels' Home Crowds
Running back Quinshon Judkins hit the transfer portal this offseason after putting up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels, taking his talents to Columbus and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Although he has not suited up for Ole Miss since the 2023 Peach Bowl, Judkins drew a comparison between the Rebels and Buckeyes in a recent interview, and it wasn't kind to his former team. Ohio State took down Akron 52-6 in Week 1, and Judkins was asked about his first playing experience in Ohio Stadium, a venue that has a seating capacity of 102,780.
"A one-of-a-kind experience. Definitely a one-of-a-kind experience," Judkins said. "Super excited. Definitely more fans than I expected, so it’s super fun."
The running back was then asked if he had ever experienced a crowd like Saturday's while he was at Ole Miss, and that's where his reference to the Rebels came in.
"Over 100,000 [fans]," Judkins said. "Being at Ole Miss, I only got to see that at away games."
Ole Miss' Vaught-Hemingway Stadium has capacity for 64,038 fans on a given Saturday, so the potential for larger home crowds is certainly real at Ohio State. Still, Rebel fans probably won't take kindly to Judkins' quote.
Judkins finished Saturday's game with 55 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.
Last week, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin seemed to take a veiled shot at Ohio State as well, sharing a story from ESPN titled "How Ohio State built a $20 million, 'national championship or bust' roster."
The Rebels have worked to revamp their running back room this offseason after Judkins' departure. Ole Miss returned Ulysses Bentley IV to the backfield and added names like Henry Parrish Jr. and Rashad Amos to the fold, bringing a running back by committee approach to Oxford.
Ohio State will host Western Michigan on Saturday, and Ole Miss will play host to Middle Tennessee State.