Seattle WR DK Metcalf Confirms Why He Was Carted Off Field vs. Detroit

Former Ole Miss Rebels receiver DK Metcalf gave Seattle Seahawks fans a small scare towards the end of Sunday's Week 4 matchup versus the Detroit Lions.

With a little over nine minutes left in the contest, Seahawks fans looked on with concern as they watched their star player hitch a ride on the injury cart to the locker room.

It turns out. However, Metcalf only needed the cart for a quick trip to the bathroom, according to Sports Illustrated's Zach Koons.

The Seattle wideout also confirmed after the game via Twitter why he needed the cart ride.

"That clinch walk wouldn't have made it," Metcalf tweeted.

The 24-year-old wideout also explained his situation to reporters after the game.

"Yeah I mean, I was hurting," Metcalf told All Seahawks' Zach Dimmit. "That was it. I had a little tummy ache, had to get it taken care of."

Metcalf rode around the field for a bit before heading into the locker room to handle his business. He then returned to the sidelines via cart shortly after.

Before his bathroom break, Metcalf had his most productive game of the 2022 season, bringing in seven receptions on 10 targets for 149 yards, with his longest catch on Sunday going for 54 yards.

Metcalf did not make a catch after he returned from his break, but the Seahawks were able to close out the Lions without his efforts, beating Detroit on the road 48-45.

Through the first four games of the season, Metcalf has hauled in 23 receptions, 284 yards, and one touchdown.

