NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 15?

Did any Rebels stand out in Week 15 of the NFL season?

During the College Football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturdays to build a college resume so they can play on Sundays in the NFL.

There are currently 17 Rebel alumni on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let’s see how some of them performed this past Sunday:

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton recorded four tackles in a 15-10 victory over the Denver Broncos at Mile High.

Carolina Panthers DE Marquise Haynes made three combined tackles on Sunday, a season-high, in a 31-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

New York Giants TE Evan Engram could not help get the Giant's offense going in Week 15 as New York did not score a touchdown all day. Engram finished the day with four receptions for 33 yards in a 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox hauled in four receptions on five targets for 38 yards in a 31-14 win against the Carolina Panthers at home.

New England Patriots RB Brandon Bolden ran the ball only four times for three yards but made his game check through the air in Week 15. Bolden caught three passes for 41 yards in a 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf hauled in six catches on 12 targets for 52 yards in a 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday Night Football.

New York Jets WR Elijah Moore and Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown are both aiming to return from the Injured Reserve by Week 17.

