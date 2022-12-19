WATCH: Former Ole Miss Tight End Dawson Knox Makes Spectacular Touchdown Catch vs. Miami

OXFORD, Miss. -- Tis the season for NFL games on Saturdays, and the prime time matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins was must-see television.

Buffalo defeated Miami 32-29 in a snowy battle thanks to the efforts of tight end Dawson Knox, who had a season-best performance on Saturday night.

The former Ole Miss Rebel hauled in six receptions for one touchdown and a season-high 98 receiving yards, averaging 16.3 yards per reception.

Knox's touchdown grab could not have come at a better time, as it set up a successful two-point conversion that tied the game with nine minutes remaining. Buffalo kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired and the Bills clinched their 4th straight playoff berth.

Here is a look at Knox's five-yard touchdown grab.

In his fourth NFL season, Knox has brought in 43 receptions, 466 receiving yards, and four touchdowns through 13 games.

The former Rebel signed a massive four-year $53 million extension in September that included $31 million in guaranteed money, making him one of the top-5 highest paid tight ends in the NFL.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here