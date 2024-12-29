Former Ole Miss Safety Louis Moore Reportedly Transferring Back to Indiana
Safety Louis Moore was an Ole Miss Rebel for one season, and he is now reportedly going back to his pre-Oxford program out of the transfer portal.
Reports from 247Sports indicated on Saturday that Moore is transferring back to join the Indiana Hoosiers, a program he spent two seasons with before coming to Oxford.
In his time with the Rebels, Moore accumulated 33 total tackles (14 solo), two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. While in Bloomington with the Hoosiers, he tallied 92 total tackles alongside one sack and three interceptions across his two seasons.
Prior to his first stint with the Hoosiers, Moore spent two years at Navarro Community College, and he played both wide receiver and safety at Poteet High School in Texas.
The Rebels have already added three pieces to their defensive secondary this month through the portal in Antonio Kite (Auburn), Sage Ryan (LSU) and Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas) who should help alleviate Moore's departure.
Moore is the second Ole Miss defensive back to enter the portal this month, joining Jadon Canady who announced his intention to leave the program on Dec. 19.
You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' gains and losses in the transfer portal this month here with our tracker.