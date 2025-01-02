Former Ole Miss Superstar Laremy Tunsil Earns 2025 Pro Bowl Nod
The Ole Miss Rebels have produced a slew of NFL talent over the years, including tackle Laremy Tunsil who was named to the Pro Bowl Games roster on Thursday.
Tunsil is now in his ninth NFL season spanning from 2016 to currently active. In this time, Tunsil has appeared in 124 games with two teams. With this Pro Bowl announcement, that means Tunsil is set to be in his fifth NFL Pro Bowl, barring a Texans Super Bowl appearance.
Tunsil started his career after being taken 13th overall in the 2016 Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Over his three-year career with the Dolphins, he started to cement himself as a long term lineman in the league. However with his rookie contract coming to an end, Tunsil was dealt from Miami to Houston in exchange for Kenny Still, a 2020 fourth round pick and a 2021 sixth round pick.
Since moving to Houston, Tunsil has really found his footing and is now a consensus top lineman in football. In his six years with the Texans, he has now been named to the Pro Bowl team five times, excluding 2021 where Tunsil was injured and appeared in just five games.
Tunsil was a Rebel for three seasons from 2013-2015, appearing in 29 games. That short time was more than enough for Tunsil earning him a top 15 selection in his draft class.
Tunsil and the Texans have one more regular season game ahead but cannot move up or down in the playoff standings. Despite that, head coach DeMeco Ryans has stated that all the starters will be playing in their final regular season matchup against the Titans this Sunday.