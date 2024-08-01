Former Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown Ranked Among Top 25 Players in NFL
Former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver A.J. Brown has made a splash since he joined the NFL in 2019, and he received some recognition for his talents this week.
Brown, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was named the No. 21 player in the league this week as the league reveals the "NFL Top 100" as voted on by players. Last season, Brown came in at No. 22 in the league, but his work for the Philadelphia Eagles continues to garner attention in professional circles.
In his five professional seasons, Brown has had one season where he did not eclipse 1,000 receiving yards (2021 with Tennessee), and last season with the Eagles saw him post 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns. The year prior, he accumulated 1,496 yards and a career-high 11 scores, tying the touchdown mark he set in 2020.
Brown attracted the eyes of professional scouts during his time at Ole Miss, becoming the school's all-time leader in receiving yards (2,984) and tallying the most 100-yard receiving games in Rebel history (12). He also became the only receiver in program history to post 60 or more receptions in back-to-back seasons.
The pro star also received a big pay day in April, inking a three-year, $96 million contract extension with Philadelphia that made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. The Eagles failed to claim the NFC East title last season (falling short in the race to the Dallas Cowboys), but they did win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl in the 2022 campaign.