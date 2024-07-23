Former Rebel DK Metcalf Ranked Among NFL's Top Players
DK Metcalf fought through some injury troubles during his time at Ole Miss, but since being chosen in the 2019 NFL Draft, he has blossomed into one of the league's top receivers.
He received some recognition in that department on Monday.
The NFL Top 100 (a list voted on by NFL players themselves) is in the process of being revealed this week, and Metcalf came in at No. 84 on this year's list after missing out on the 2023 installment.
Metcalf is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Seattle Seahawks, putting up 1,114 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in the 2023-24 campaign. He saw action in 16 games last season (all of which were starts) and hauled in 66 receptions on the year.
In his five-year NFL career, Metcalf has accumulated over 5,300 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns at a clip of 14.3 yards per reception.
He was at Ole Miss for three years, but he only saw action in 21 games due to season-ending injuries in both the 2016 and 2018 campaigns. Still, he finished his college career with over 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, and his physical attributes were enough to attract the Seahawks to his talents in 2019.
A native of Oxford, Mississippi, Metcalf will turn 27 on Dec. 14 of this year.