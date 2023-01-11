Former Ole Miss Rebel Has Misdemeanor Warrant Out For Arrest

Skip to main content

Former Rebel Sam Williams Has Misdemeanor Warrant Out For Arrest

The former Rebel and current Dallas Cowboy currently is wanted for reckless driving.

Former Ole Miss Rebels and current Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Sam Williams has a warrant out for his arrest, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

Williams is reportedly wanted for reckless driving and has been asked to turn himself in to the Plano, Texas, Police Department. The charge is considered a misdemeanor.

According to TMZ, Williams slammed his Corvette into another vehicle  around 2:15 p.m. CT in Plano, Texas on Dec. 22. No one was seriously injured in the accident, although Williams did miss the next game on the Cowboys' schedule.

Williams addressed reporters following the incident, citing that he is thankful to be alive.

"You're looking at the [totaled] car like, man, but God works in mysterious ways," Williams said. "I know He has something in store for me."

The defensive lineman has had a strong rookie season in Dallas, appearing in 15 games and totaling 22 tackles and four sacks. 

In his time at Ole Miss, Williams racked up 134 total tackles and 22.5 sacks over the span of three seasons.

