Four-Star WR Dillon Alfred Reveals Why He Chose Ole Miss Over Clemson
The Ole Miss Rebels have now regained two of the three prospects who decommitted from the program on June 24, the most recent of which was four-star wide receiver Dillon Alfred on Friday.
After he decommitted from the Rebels, Alfred announced that the two schools in the running for landing his talents were Ole Miss and the Clemson Tigers. The wideout took visits to both schools recently, and in an interview with On3, he revealed why Ole Miss won out in the end.
“When I was at Clemson, I just kept thinking about Ole Miss,” Alfred said. “While on the visit, I was walking around the field trying to imagine myself there and it wasn’t the same vibe as I have had at Ole Miss. Clemson is a great school, and I knew I liked it, but the feeling just wasn’t the same.”
Alfred is originally from Gautier, Miss., (although he now suits up for Saraland High School in Alabama), so perhaps some local heartstrings played a part in his eventual decision to recommit to the Rebels. In the end, however, the effort of the Rebels' coaching staff and their history of producing NFL talent at his position sealed the deal.
"Ole Miss has a history of producing wide receivers, and I feel like I can be a part of that," Alfred told Rivals. "I can make an impact at Ole Miss. I've been around the wide receivers at Ole Miss a lot, and I feel like Ole Miss can help me get to the next level."