Friday Injury Report: Ole Miss Rebels Football vs. Florida Gators

The Rebels look to be the healthiest they have been all year, but could they be getting another piece to the puzzle added this Saturday?

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators are set to do battle in Gainesville at historic Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (better known as "The Swamp"), and the Rebels are looking for their fourth win in a row after a historic victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ole Miss looks to be the healthiest it has been all year. It appears star wideout Tre Harris will return to action after dealing with a groin injury suffered in the loss to LSU. Jaxson Dart also looks to be ready to go after an ankle injury early in the Georgia game, and the defensive line appears to be fully healthy as JJ Pegues has been bothered with a shoulder injury throughout the year.

Let's take a look at the Friday injury report for the game against the Gators.

Ole Miss

WR Izaiah Hartrup -- Out

RB Henry Parrish Jr. -- Out

RB Logan Diggs -- Out

RB Rashad Amos -- Out

Florida

DB Ja'keem Jackson -- Out

DB Jason Marshall Jr. -- Out

WR Eugene Wilson III -- Out

RB Treyaun Webb -- Out

ILB Grayson Howard -- Out

QB Graham Mertz -- Out

DB Asa Turner -- Out

WR Kalheil Jackson -- Out

DB Devin Moore -- Out

OL Devon Manuel -- Out

OL Roderick Kearney -- Out

DL Jamari Lyons -- Out

The Rebels will need to find some sort of running game with Henry Parrish Jr., Rashad Amos and Logan Diggs ruled out for Florida. Diggs was rumored to be ready to play, but it will be interesting to see if Ole Miss can get him ready for next week's matchup with Mississippi State and (potentially) a playoff run.

