Friday Injury Report: Ole Miss Rebels Football vs. Florida Gators
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators are set to do battle in Gainesville at historic Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (better known as "The Swamp"), and the Rebels are looking for their fourth win in a row after a historic victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.
Ole Miss looks to be the healthiest it has been all year. It appears star wideout Tre Harris will return to action after dealing with a groin injury suffered in the loss to LSU. Jaxson Dart also looks to be ready to go after an ankle injury early in the Georgia game, and the defensive line appears to be fully healthy as JJ Pegues has been bothered with a shoulder injury throughout the year.
Let's take a look at the Friday injury report for the game against the Gators.
Ole Miss
WR Izaiah Hartrup -- Out
RB Henry Parrish Jr. -- Out
RB Logan Diggs -- Out
RB Rashad Amos -- Out
Florida
DB Ja'keem Jackson -- Out
DB Jason Marshall Jr. -- Out
WR Eugene Wilson III -- Out
RB Treyaun Webb -- Out
ILB Grayson Howard -- Out
QB Graham Mertz -- Out
DB Asa Turner -- Out
WR Kalheil Jackson -- Out
DB Devin Moore -- Out
OL Devon Manuel -- Out
OL Roderick Kearney -- Out
DL Jamari Lyons -- Out
The Rebels will need to find some sort of running game with Henry Parrish Jr., Rashad Amos and Logan Diggs ruled out for Florida. Diggs was rumored to be ready to play, but it will be interesting to see if Ole Miss can get him ready for next week's matchup with Mississippi State and (potentially) a playoff run.