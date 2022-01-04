Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022

    Ole Miss Football General Manager Expected to Leave Oxford for Athletes First

    Matt Lindsey is leaving Oxford after two years in his position, per reports.

    The Ole Miss football program has lost another staff member after its historic 10-win season.

    Rebel general manager Matt Lindsey is expected to leave Ole Miss for a position with sports agency Athletes First according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

    While general manager at Ole Miss, Lindsey's priority was to identify potential recruits and build relationships with them in hopes of bringing their talents to Oxford. Lindsey oversaw recruiting, analytics, handled out walk-on spots and managed transfers all while remaining in constant communication with head coach Lane Kiffin.

    Lindsey essentially watched over day-to-day operations in and around the Ole Miss football program. Lindsey has been a crucial member of the program for the past two years as he helped Ole Miss land the No. 17 ranked recruiting class in 2021. 

    Lindsey was part of the scouting team for the Philadelphia Eagles that analyzed and scouted quarterback Carson Wentz and other key players who started in Super Bowl 52 for the Eagles.

    Recommended for You

    At South Carolina, Lindsey helped the Gamecocks land three straight Top 25 recruiting classes, including the No. 18 class in 2020.

    Losing Lindsey is another blow to a rising program that has already lost offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to the Oklahoma Sooners.

    The Rebels have crucial spots to fill on the roster now, too. Star quarterback Matt Corral and other talented players have declared for the NFL Draft in April and have played their last game in an Ole Miss uniform.

