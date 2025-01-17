Georgia State to Hire Ole Miss Analyst Enrique Davis as Running Backs Coach - Report
Football season has concluded for the Ole Miss Rebels, and with that comes staff changes.
According to reports from 247Sports on Friday, the Rebels are set to lose an analyst in former Ole Miss running back Enrique Davis who is becoming the running backs coach at Georgia State. Prior to becoming an analyst on the Ole Miss staff, Davis was the running backs coach at Western Kentucky.
During his playing career with the Rebels, Davis saw action in 36 games from 2008-11, accumulating 864 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. The entirety of Davis' tenure at Ole Miss came under the leadership of head coach Houston Nutt who was fired following the 2011 season.
It's interesting that Davis is accepting a position at Georgia State because that is who Ole Miss will open its season against in 2025. That game is set for Aug. 30 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs.