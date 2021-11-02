LISTEN: The Grove Report Podcast Discusses Ole Miss Loss at Auburn, Looks Ahead To Liberty

Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    The Grove Report Podcast Discusses Ole Miss Loss at Auburn, Looks Ahead To Liberty

    The Grove Report Podcast is back with a recap of Auburn and plenty of talk on the Rebels' upcoming game against Liberty.
    Ole Miss fell to Auburn 31-20 on Saturday night behind a plethora of injuries and a lack of offensive production in the red zone.

    The Grove Report Podcast returned on Monday to discuss the Rebels' loss on the Plains and looked ahead to a potential rebound for Ole Miss this weekend against Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames.

    This is Freeze's first return to Oxford as a coach since being fired at Ole Miss entering the 2017 season. Freeze, like Ole Miss, has a talented quarterback on his sideline in Malik Willis who has put up solid numbers for Liberty this season.

    Host and publisher John Macon Gillespie is as always joined by Matt Galatzan and John Garcia Jr. to analyze what went wrong for the Rebels last weekend and begin to look at what remains on Ole Miss' schedule.

    Ole Miss and Liberty have never met on the field of play, and kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m.

    You can listen to this episode of the podcast on the embed link above, Spotify or iTunes. 

