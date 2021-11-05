LISTEN: The Grove Report Podcast Previews Ole Miss vs. Liberty

The Rebels and Flames are scheduled to do battle on Saturday.

The Grove Report Podcast is back to preview Hugh Freeze's return to Oxford when the Liberty Flames take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday.

John Macon Gillespie is joined by Matt Galatzan and John Garcia Jr. to discuss some talking points for Saturday's game, including the Rebels' injury problems, the NFL Draft prospects of Matt Corral and Malik Willis and Freeze's legacy at Ole Miss. Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin stated earlier in the week that nine of Ole Miss' 11 opening day starters on offense did not practice as injuries have piled up on the offensive line, receiving corps and even Matt Corral.

READ MORE: COLUMN: As Hugh Freeze Makes His Return to Oxford, His Complicated Ole Miss Legacy Lives On

Gillespie also published a column on Friday discussing Freeze's complicated legacy in Oxford. You can find the column here or at the link above.

Freeze was Ole Miss' head coach from 2012 through 2016 and was infamously let go after calling an escort service from a university cell phone. An NCAA investigation also surrounded Freeze's time in Oxford, and the Rebel program dealt with the aftermath of said controversy for years after his departure.

Ole Miss and Liberty are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, and it will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

You can also find The Grove Report Podcast on Spotify and iTunes.

