LISTEN: Grove Report Podcast Discusses Coaching Carousel, Win Over Texas A&M

The Grove Report Podcast is back with an episode that looks back at Ole Miss' win over Texas A&M and discusses the status of the coaching carousel.

John Macon Gillespie, Matt Galatzan and John Garcia Jr. recap the Rebels' win in the college football spotlight on Saturday and discuss what it means for the Ole Miss program. They also discuss if Ole Miss could be in danger of losing Lane Kiffin to another program sooner rather than later given the status of the coaching carousel.

Kiffin is 13-7 overall in his second year in Oxford and has the Rebels at 8-2 overall in 2021. Ole Miss is looking for its first 10-win regular season in program history should it win out.

The guys also discuss the potential departure of Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby for a head coaching job in this cycle and what his ceiling is as an FBS head coach.

The Rebels are ranked No. 12 in the latest installment of the College Football Playoff Poll, and they will carry that ranking into a home date with a struggling Vanderbilt team this Saturday. That will be Ole Miss' final home game of the season before traveling to Starkville for the Egg Bowl on the night of Thanksgiving.

Kickoff between the Rebels and Commodores is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.