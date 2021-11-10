LISTEN: Grove Report Podcast Talks Ole Miss Basketball, Football vs. Texas A&M

The time of year has come where football and basketball seasons overlap, and the same can be said for sports at Ole Miss.

The Rebels are in the midst of a nationally-ranked football season, and their basketball season gets underway tonight at home against New Orleans.

Publisher John Macon Gillespie is joined on this edition of The Grove Report Podcast by Matt Galatzan and John Garcia Jr. to discuss Ole Miss football's upcoming matchup with Texas A&M and the prospects of the upcoming basketball season. Kermit Davis recently received a contract extension, but the mood around this basketball season for the Rebels is very much up in the air.

On the football side of things, ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Oxford for the first time since 2014 on Saturday prior to the matchup between the Rebels and Aggies. The last time the show was in the Grove, Ole Miss knocked off Alabama, fans flooded the field and the goal posts came down in Oxford.

Gillespie, Galatzan and Garcia discuss what the show coming back to Ole Miss means for a program that two years ago seemed to be the laughing stock of college football and has now found itself in a new place of national relevance once again.

