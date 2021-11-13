The Grove Report Staff Gives Predictions For Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M on Saturday Night

ESPN's College GameDay is in town, and Ole Miss and Texas A&M will be doing battle tonight at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss enters the game as the No. 15 team in the country according to the College Football Playoff Poll compared to A&M's ranking of No. 11, and tonight's kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Here are The Grove Report staff picks for tonight's game between the Rebels and Aggies.

Cole Thompson

This could be the best matchup of the weekend. Texas A&M's no-nonsense defense against Ole Miss' high-tempo offense? Sign me up.

The Aggies love to pound the rock. Isaiah Spiller, who currently ranks third in the SEC in rushing, is a bulldozer. Devon Achane, an olympic track star who can play football, is straight speed. Combined, they're a dangerous one-two punch that can hang with the best of anyone.

Should QB Matt Corral be at full strength, this could be one of those back and forth matchups. Corral, however, hasn't practiced all week. It's hard to say he's playing at 100 percent, meaning A&M should improve to 8-2 without much concern.

Prediction: Texas A&M 34, Ole Miss 24

John Garcia Jr.

Here we go, the hottest team in the SEC West comes to town looking for its first signature road win. While the Aggies are inexperienced away from the Lone Star State in 2021, we all know defense travels, and the maroon and white unit is as good as any non-Georgia group in America (and I'd take the TAMU secondary over UGA's right now). They'll need to be on game to slow down the balanced Rebel offense we have come to expect in 2021.

But just like every game since the Tennessee matchup, how healthy is Corral? We won't know until it comes time for him to scramble, off-script, on the two bad wheels he's dealing with. Additionally, the pass catcher group has become barren over the last month or so, but the return of at least one starter should help the cause. Expect the running back trio to get in a lot of work, even in the short passing game, in what should be a tight game throughout.

Ole Miss has snuck by SEC competition with Corral banged up, but it could come up short Saturday. Should the offense have a better bill of health, the prediction would roll otherwise, but the Aggies are also just that hot right now.

Prediction: Texas A&M 24, Ole Miss 21

Matt Galatzan

Lane Kiffin has developed something very special in Oxford, and they play well in front of their home crowd. The Aggies on the other hand, are also riding high on a four-game win streak. However, the Aggies have also only played one true road game -- against Missouri.

Their other two trips away from College Station were at neutral sites, and they played terribly in those matchups. They have not faced an environment like Vaught-Hemmingway will be on Saturday night. If the Rebels were relatively healthy, I don't think this one would be close, but as it stands, they are not.

I do think the Rebels pull it out, however.

Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Texas A&M 30

Ben King

I feel like Matt Corral is due for a Heisman performance, and I think Jerrion Ealy scores at least once today. Anticipating another big day through the air for Dannis Jackson if Dontario Drummond doesn't play. Sam Williams will also add onto his modern day sack record.

Prediction: Ole Miss 41, Texas A&M 38

John Macon Gillespie

I've gone back-and-forth on this one all week, but after seeing the momentum and energy present in the Grove on College GameDay, I think that carries over to the game for the Rebels.

Ole Miss' offensive health is a concern against A&M's defense, but honestly, I just have a weird feeling that this one goes in the Rebels' favor.

Prediction: Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 24

