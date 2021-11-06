Half of the NFL Represented in Oxford to See Matt Corral vs. Malik Willis

It won't just be prospective student-athletes in town to see Ole Miss take on Liberty on Saturday. The NFL is watching, tangibly closely, too.

According to Nick Suss of the Clarion Ledger, some 16 National Football League teams will be in position for an in-person look at the quarterback matchup between Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Liberty's Malik Willis.

The Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team are all expected to be on hand Saturday.

Suss also reports big contingents for the Broncos and Saints among those assigned seats in the press box, and there are multiple NFL general managers expected to be in Oxford today, too.

The Grove Report has broken down the matchup between the two in all formats, including on the podcast Friday. As detailed there, it should also be mentioned that the quarterbacks aren't the only Sunday talents set to take the field, as the professional eyes can benefit many of the upperclassmen set to take the field.

But there is no doubt the matchup centers on the signal callers, though. Entering the matchup, Corral has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,203 yards and 15 touchdowns this season paired with only two interceptions. The Ventura, California, native has also been a threat on the ground as he leads the Rebels with 519 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Willis has completed 140 of 210 passes for 1,986 yards and 21 touchdowns and the Atlanta native has rushed for 684 yards and nine more scores.

Corral has been mocked to the Detroit Lions with the No. 3 pick, while Willis is at No. 14 to the Carolina Panthers in the latest NFL Draft Bible projection. There is a chance the duo ends up as the top two quarterbacks when all is said and done come draft day.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 21, where the entire first round will take place. It will continue on Friday, April 22, with rounds No. 2 and No. 3. The rest of the selections will be made Saturday, April 30.

Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is at 11 a.m. local time. Here's how to watch, listen and stream.

