HALFTIME UPDATE: No. 22 Ole Miss Leads Central Arkansas 31-0

OXFORD, Miss. -- Luke Altmyer had his bright moments in the first half for the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night, but he exited after throwing an interception late in the second quarter.

The Rebel quarterback appeared to be favoring his throwing arm late in the half, and Jaxson Dart entered the game for the final drive. Altmyer currently sits at 6-for-13 through the air for 90 yards and two touchdowns alongside a rushing touchdown. Dart went 4-for-6 on his drive for 70 yards, ending with a field goal as time expired.

Ole Miss freshman Quinshon Judkins currently leads the Rebels in rushing with 81 yards.

The Rebels opened the game with the football, and Altmyer found tight end Michael Trigg for a touchdown on the first possession, their first of two scoring connections in the game. The Rebels led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the offense stalled in the second, settling for the three points from kicker Jonathan Cruz as time expired.

The other touchdown for Ole Miss came on a scoop-and-score on a Central Arkansas punt where the snap went over the punter's head. Ladarius Tennison was responsible for the 25-yard scamper to the house.

Central Arkansas will receive the kick to start the second half in Oxford.

