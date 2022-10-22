Skip to main content

HALFTIME UPDATE: No. 7 Ole Miss Holds Narrow Advantage Over LSU

The Rebels and Tigers are locked in a close one at halftime.

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels hold a 20-17 advantage over the LSU Tigers at the end of the first half at Tiger Stadium.

Ole Miss received to start the game and executed a 70-yard drive capped off by a rushing touchdown from Quinshon Judkins. Judkins was responsible for two rushing scores for the Rebels in the first half, and he holds 59 yards at the intermission.

Jaxson Dart was briefly injured in the first half, but it appears that he simply had the wind knocked out of him, and he is 11-for-16 through the air for over 200 yards.

The Rebel defense was in "bend-don't-break" mode in the first half, surrendering long drives to the Tigers but keeping them out of the end zone during the course of the first quarter. The Rebels did, however, allow a long touchdown pass from LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in the second quarter to get the Tigers back within one score. The Tigers were able to tie it later in the frame before a Jonathan Cruz Field goal gave the Rebels the lead going into halftime.

LSU will receive the ball to start the second half, and Ole Miss will attempt to hold onto its advantage and improve to 8-0 on the year.

