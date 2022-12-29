HALFTIME UPDATE: Ole Miss Routed By Texas Tech in First Half of Texas Bowl

HOUSTON -- In many ways, if it could go wrong for the Ole Miss Rebels in the first half of the Texas Bowl, it did.

The Rebels went 1-for-5 on fourth down tries in the half, turned the ball over three times and saw its rushing attack stifled in between the tackles in the first two frames. To go with the offensive miscues, the Texas Tech Red Raiders offense moved the ball at will for most of the half and holds a 26-7 lead at the intermission.

Two of the Rebels' turnovers on downs came deep inside its own territory, giving the Red Raiders a short field that led to points prior to halftime. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has been intercepted twice and also lost a fumble late in the second quarter.

Texas Tech will receive the kick to start the second half of play.

Continue to follow along with The Grove Report's live updates as the remainder of the game in Houston unfolds.

