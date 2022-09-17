HALFTIME UPDATE: No. 20 Ole Miss Leads Georgia Tech 21-0

ATLANTA -- The first half between the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets belonged to the visiting team.

Jaxson Dart started the game for the Rebels, but he hasn't been called on very much in the passing game, going 4-for-9 through the air paired with a late interception. The story for Ole Miss has been the rushing attack that has put up over 200 yards at the intermission. Zach Evans has over 100 of those yards and two rushing scores, and Quinshon Judkins has added a rushing touchdown of his own.

The Rebel defense has also been impressive in the first half, holding the Yellow Jackets to 136 total yards and forcing a turnover on downs on 4th and goal in the first quarter. Cedric Johnson has had a large day for the Rebels, blocking a punt and picking up a sack. On the negative side for Ole Miss, Troy Brown was ejected for targeting in the second quarter, but he will be able to play next week due to the infraction occurring in the first half.

Ole Miss elected to receive to start the game, and it scored in less than two minutes. Jaxson Dart has taken every snap at quarterback for the Rebels except for one play when he was forced to exit due to losing his helmet on a rushing attempt.

